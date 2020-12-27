Loading over 6km of offshore pipelines for Jask Oil Terminal completed

TEHRAN- The acting operator of Jask Oil Terminal development project in southern Iran said the loading operation of 6.3 kilometers of the oil terminal’s offshore pipelines from Khorramshahr industrial yard was completed.

Vahid Maleki said that with the maximum effort of the executive team of this project, the pipelines of the first sea route leading to the single-point mooring (SPM) of Jask Terminal were loaded.

Referring to this transnational project, which is being implemented at the same time as the country's oil industry is facing the most unprecedented illegal sanctions imposed by the United States, he said despite all the existing restrictions, the Oil Ministry is determined to put into operation the first phase of the country's second crude oil export terminal on the Makran coast by the end of this Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), with the cooperation of domestic companies.

Due to the significance of the Goreh-Jask oil transfer project, which is going to bring Iranian crude oil from Goreh in Bushehr to Jask at the mouth of the Indian Ocean for exports, the Jask oil terminal project is being pursued seriously to be prepared for the time that the pipeline project is completed.

According to Maleki, the first phase of the project includes one metering station, two 36-inch pipelines each with a length of six kilometers, various coastal facilities, as well as a single point mooring.

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline for the mentioned project has currently reached nearly 80 percent of physical progress and is nearing completion based on the schedule, so the oil terminal at Jask is also expected to be completed and ready for operation at the same time.

At the first phase, this project will have a capacity to transfer over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Goreh to Jask oil terminal, the transfer capacity of the pipeline, however, can be increased up to 30 million barrels per day in the second phase of the project.

MA/MA