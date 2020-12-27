Tehran’s City Theater Complex to be demarcated

TEHRAN – Tehran’s City Theater Complex, which is widely considered as the sole professional center of theater in Iran, is scheduled to be demarcated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 2022).

The demarcation project is aimed to pave the way for better conservation, landscaping projects of the monument, which is a national cultural heritage site.

The plan is also aimed at protecting the complex from illegal constructions within its boundaries, Mehr reported.

Tehran’s City Theater Complex is constructed as almost a replica of Tughrul Tower by Iranian architect Ali Sardar Afkhami in the Pahlavi II Era. The monument enjoys a cylinder-shaped structure and is surrounded by columns similar to the Persepolis columns which made the structure as a tent.

A semi-circular tomb above the building induces Tughrul Tower, Ilkhanate, ancient Greece and Rome architectures. The facade of the monument is a combination of tile and brickworks. The theater complex is divided into five halls, four of which are located on the ground floor and basement.

The City Theater is the only structure with no fences or walls, close to Valiasr intersection Daneshjoo Park (Student Park).

Standing tall in the city of Rey, the 12th-century Tughrul Tower is the tomb of Seljuk ruler Tughrul Beg, who died in Rey in 1063. Originally, like other monuments of its time, it was capped by a conical dome which would have added to its height.

