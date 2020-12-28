Iranian bookstores offer “A Map Is Only One Story”

TEHRAN – “A Map Is Only One Story: Twenty Writers on Immigration, Family, and the Meaning of Home” compiled by Nicole Chung and Mensah Demary has recently been published in Persian.

Khazeh Publications in Tehran is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Mahmud Qolipur.

From rediscovering an ancestral village in China to experiencing the realities of American life as a Nigerian, the search for belonging crosses borders and generations. Selected from the archives of Catapult magazine, the essays in “A Map Is Only One Story” highlight the human side of immigration policies and polarized rhetoric, as twenty writers share provocative personal stories of existing between languages and cultures.

Victoria Blanco relates how those with family in both El Paso and Ciudad Juárez experience life on the border. Nina Li Coomes recalls the heroines of Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki and what they taught her about her bicultural identity. Nur Nasreen Ibrahim details her grandfather’s crossing of the India-Pakistan border sixty years after Partition. Krystal A. Sital writes of how undocumented status in the United States can impact love and relationships. Through the power of personal narratives, as told by both emerging and established writers, “A Map Is Only One Story” offers a new definition of home in the twenty-first century.

Mensah Demary is a founding editor of Catapult and Nicole Chung is the editor in chief of the magazine and the author of “All You Can Ever Know”.

Nicole was born severely premature, placed for adoption by her Korean parents, and raised by a white family in a sheltered Oregon town. From childhood, she heard the story of her adoption as a comforting, prepackaged myth. She believed that her biological parents had made the ultimate sacrifice in the hope of giving her a better life, that forever feeling slightly out of place was her fate as a transracial adoptee. But as Nicole grew up, facing prejudice her adoptive family couldn’t see, finding her identity as an Asian American and as a writer, becoming ever more curious about where she came from, she wondered if the story she’d been told was the whole truth.

With warmth, candor, and startling insight, Nicole tells of her search for the people who gave her up, which coincided with the birth of her own child. “All You Can Ever Know” is a profound, moving chronicle of surprising connections and the repercussions of unearthing painful family secrets - vital reading for anyone who has ever struggled to figure out where they belong.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “A Map Is Only One Story”.

RM/MMS/YAW



