Iranian Match Commissioner Shahriari invited to Tokyo

TEHRAN – In a letter sent to Iran Football Federation, head of Beach Soccer at the Iran Football Association, Paria Shahriari, has been invited to Tokyo as Match Commissioner.

She served as match Commissioner at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

Now, Shahriari has been invited to Tokyo as Match Commissioner for the Olympic Football Tournament.

“Further to our previous communication and confirmation of your role as Match Commissioner for the OFT, we would like to understand if you still are interested and available to be considered for this role in 2021,” the letter said.

The OFT will start on July 21 and will run until Aug. 8.