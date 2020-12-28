Children’s Shahnameh illustration contest announces winners 

TEHRAN – Winners of a children’s Shahnameh illustration contest organized by the Ferdowsi Foundation on the sidelines of the 2nd Shahnameh and Children International Conference were announced on Monday.

In a call published by the organizer, children were asked to illustrate stories from Ferdowsi’s epic masterpiece Shahnameh, including journeys of Eskandar, Kingdom of Bahram Gur, Kingdom of Anushirvan, Kingdom of Khosro Parviz and stories of Buzarjomehr.

The winners were members of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) from different cities.

Setayesh Rahimi, Negin Tajik and Mahdis Azizi from different cities in Isfahan Province, and Azal Dabirian from West Azarbaijan Province were the winners of the contest.

The Shahnameh millennium was accepted on UNESCO’s 2010 calendar of events.

The Shahnameh, in which the Persian national epic found its final and enduring form, was completed in 1010.

It was written for Sultan Mahmud of Ghazna. However, he didn’t welcome it because of the Shia religion of Ferdowsi.

According to some historical sources on Persian literature, Ferdowsi spent 30 years writing the Shahnameh, which is comprised of nearly 60,000 verses.

Also known as the “Book of Kings” in English, the Shahnameh is based mainly on the Khwatay-namak, a history of the kings of Persia in Pahlavi (Middle Persian) from mythical times down to the 7th century.

For nearly 1000 years, Shahnameh has remained one of the most popular works in the Persian-speaking world.

Photo: An illustration by Negin Tajik.

RM/MMS/YAW