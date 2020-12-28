Turkey requires negative COVID-19 tests for all Iranian passengers

TEHRAN – Iranian passengers to Turkey must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as the government looks to further reduce the risk of imported coronavirus cases amid increased international travel.

Recent news shows that the air border between Iran and Turkey is still open and passenger traffic is not stopped, but Turkey has set new regulations, ISNA reported on Monday.

“According to the rules of this country, the entry of a passenger with Iranian citizenship with a residence permit or as a tourist to Turkey is not prohibited. But the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK has once again changed travel rules and even imposed restrictions on some borders,” the report said.

Effective as of Monday (December 28), Iranians traveling to Turkey by air must produce proof of having tested negative for COVID-19 using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within no more than 72 hours before entry.

Any traveler unable to submit a negative test result at the point of departure will not be allowed to board their flight; persons arriving in Turkey without proof of having tested negative will be required to quarantine either at their reported address in Turkey or a government-designated facility for two weeks.

Regarding the new strain, Iran has halted flights to and from the United Kingdom following the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19, which is said to spread faster than others.

The new coronavirus variant, which prompted the UK government to impose a Tier 4 lockdown in London and southeastern England, and tighten restrictions for all of England over the festive period, is "out of control," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday — the same day that the UK broke its daily coronavirus case record, recording some 35,000 new cases.

The ensuing wave of travel bans has also cut off UK travelers from much of Europe and other parts of the world.

AFM/