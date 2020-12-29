Over 1,300 jobs created for crafters in Zanjan province

TEHRAN – Some 1,333 job opportunities have so far been created in the handicrafts sector of Zanjan province in the current Iranian calendar year 1399 (started March 20).

Zanjan, which was designated as a “world city of filigree” in January, has excellent capacities in the production of handicrafts such as knifemaking, hand-woven kilim, and wood-carving, provincial tourism chief Amir Arjmand said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

He also noted that 60 fields of handicraft are being practiced across the province by thousands of crafters and artisans.

Back in April, the official announced that handicrafts exports from the west-central province amounted to $1.2 million in the previous Iranian calendar year.

Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Oman, and some European countries were the main importers of handicrafts, he explained.

“Zanjan’s handicraft products are a source of income, employment, and development for the province, as well as a great opportunity to enter global markets,” he added.

Knifemaking is one of the oldest handicrafts practiced for centuries in several Iranian cities, of which the northwestern city of Zanajn is the most famous.

Knives, swords, and daggers were produced and a lot of knife making workshops were active in these cities. But due to their design, cut, diversity, and durability, Zanjan knives have been the most successful.

Filigree consists of curling, twisting, or plaiting fine, pliable metal threads and soldering them at their points of contact with each other with a metal groundwork.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

