Iranian police bust gang of illegal diggers

TEHRAN – Iranian police have recently busted a gang of illegal excavators in the historical village of Tang-e Sulak, southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

Five illegal diggers were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, Mojtaba Salahinejad said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is known for its nomads and nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.

ABU/MG