Some $15.5m paid to support tourism in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province 

TEHRAN – The Iranian government has paid more than 649 billion rials (about $15.5 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) to support tourism businesses in southwestern Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-December 20, 2020).

This amount of money has been paid to be invested in tourism-related projects such as hotels, tourist complexes, eco-lodge units, and traditional restaurants, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Mehrdad Javadi as saying on Thursday.

Implementation of such projects has generated over 300 job opportunities in the tourism sector across the province, the official added.

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.



