U.S. responsible for any adventure in region: Zarif

TEHRAN — The responsibility of any possible military adventure in the region will fall on Washington, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has warned amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

Zarif made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Ministry website reported on Friday.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed the latest issues in bilateral relations and regional developments in the phone call at the beginning of the New Christian Year.

Zarif elaborated on the Islamic Republic's views regarding the establishment of comprehensive stability and security, without foreign interference and free from any tensions.

Pointing to certain suspicious moves and acts of mischief by the United States in the region, Zarif stressed that the responsibility for the consequences of any possible adventure will fall on the U.S. government.

Last January, the U.S. military assassinated Iran’s top anti-terror general Qassem Soleimani along with his senior Iraqi comrade Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and a number of other resistance fighters in a drone strike which was ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared ahead of Soleimani’s assassination anniversary, with the United States sending B-52 bombers to the Persian Gulf and dispatching a nuclear-powered submarine to the region in provocative moves against the Islamic Republic.

The deployments came after several Katyusha rockets landed near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad’s highly fortified Green Zone earlier this month.

Washington blamed Iran for the attack, but the Islamic Republic has strongly denied any involvement in the incident and said attacks on diplomatic centers is “unacceptable”.

Zarif warned on Thursday that the Islamic Republic avoids military conflict, but is prepared to put up effective defense.

“Instead of fighting Covid in US, @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region,” Zarif tweeted.

He warned that intelligence from Iraq indicate a plot to fabricate pretext for war.

“Iran doesn't seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests,” the foreign minister added.

MH/PA