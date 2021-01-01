Iran’s Kalateh Khij seeks sisterhood agreement with Netherlands’ Leiden

TEHRAN - The Iranian city of Kalateh Khij, which is a ancient hub of traditional textiles, seeks to reach a sisterhood agreement with Leiden in the Netherlands.

“Kalateh Khij, which is famed as a city of handmade textiles seeks to sign a sisterhood agreement with the historical and cultural city of Leiden in the Netherlands,” “Kalateh Khij’s mayor said on Thursday.

“Given that the two cities have significant similarities in terms of culture, tourism and handicrafts, the proposal concerning the sisterhood agreement between the two cities has been submitted to the Interior Ministry,” CHTN quoted Hassan Ahmadi as saying on Friday.

Over 900 weavers are active in Kalateh Khij, which is also a nominee for being registered on the national list of [intangible] cultural Heritage, the official added.

Kalateh Khij, also known as Kalateh Khonj, is a city in Bastam district, Shahrud county of Semnan province, Iran. At the 2006 census, its population was 5,335, in 1,447 families.

Iran exported $523 million worth of handicrafts during the past calendar year 1398 (ended March 19). Of the figure, some $273 million worth of handicrafts were exported officially through customs, and about $250 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through various provinces, according to data provided by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

