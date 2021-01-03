Veracruz World Film Festival honors “The Lady” 

TEHRAN – “The Lady” by Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Habibi-Mansur has been honored at the Veracruz World Film Festival, a Mexican festival exclusively dedicated to independent films.

The film won a special mention at the festival that ran from December 7 to 30.

The film centers on the life of Lady Esmat Ahmadian, mother of Ebrahim and Esmaeil Farjavani, the two brothers who were martyred during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

The martyrs’ mother began serious social and economic activities after the war, having become an influential lady in Ahvaz, a city in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan Province.

It took two years for the crew to portray an accurate image of a successful lady in this film.

“Lady” was an entry in the documentary section of the 38th Fajr Film Festival last year.

Photo: A poster for The Lady” by Mohammad Habibi-Mansur.

RM/YAW

