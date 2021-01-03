Cooking ritual of Iranian thick stew named national heritage

TEHRAN-The ritual of cooking Bozbash Ash (a kind of meat and bean soup), which is widely practiced in Khusf, the eastern province of South Khorasan, has recently been inscribed on the national heritage list.

The Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts announced the inscription on Saturday in a letter to the governor-general of the province.

Some more eight items in the region including Golrizu ritual, Zafar Jen Tazieh (Iranian passion play), and the skill of jajim-bafi (a kind of hand-woven floor covering) were also added to the prestigious list.

Master Zolfaqar Bitaneh, dotar virtuoso and a luthier, was also registered on the list as Living Human Treasure.

Located in eastern Iran, South Khorasan province is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert.

It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

