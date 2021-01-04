James Rollins’ “The 6th Extinction” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The 6th Extinction” by James Rollins, a New York Times bestselling author of international thrillers, has recently been published in Persian.

Ketabsaraye Tandis is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Hadi Amini.

In a masterful epic of timeless mystery and ripped-from-the-headlines scientific intrigue, Rollins takes mankind to its endpoint, to a fate written in rock and ice in an event known as “The Sixth Extinction”.

A remote military research station broadcasts a frantic distress call that ends with a chilling message: Kill us all. When soldiers arrive to investigate, they discover everyone in the lab is dead — not just the scientists, but every living thing for fifty square miles is annihilated: every animal, plant, and insect, even bacteria. The land is completely sterile — and the blight is spreading.

To prevent the inevitable, Commander Gray Pierce and Sigma must decipher a threat that rises out of the distant past, a time when Antarctica was green and Earth’s life balanced on a knife edge. Following clues from an ancient map rescued from the lost Library of Alexandria, Sigma will make a shocking discovery involving a prehistoric continent, and a new form of death buried under miles of ice.

From millennia-old secrets out of the frozen past to mysteries buried deep in the darkest jungles of today, Sigma will face its greatest challenge yet: stopping the coming extinction of mankind. But is it already too late?

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of James Rollins’ “The 6th Extinction”.

MMS