4.1 magnitude quake strikes Caspian Sea

TEHRAN- An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred on Tuesday morning in the Caspian Sea, shaking nearby regions in Iran and other littoral countries.

The incident took place at a depth of 10 kilometers at 7:42 a.m. local time, according to the University of Tehran Institute of Geophysics.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 212 kilometers away from the city of Bilehsavar, northwestern Ardebil province.

No injury or damage has been reported so far.

MG