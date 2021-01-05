TCCIMA, MSC ink MOU to cooperate in new technologies

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) for cooperation in the field of new technologies to improve the efficiency and productivity of enterprises by using new innovations.

The MOU was signed by TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari and the MSC Managing Director Hamidreza Azimian during a visit of Khansari to Isfahan, TCCIMA portal reported on Monday.

Based on the MOU, the two sides will collaborate to support the technological development of business enterprises in line with the country’s plans for the fourth industrial revolution.

The MOU will be in effect for two years and can be further extended; it is mainly focused on the smartening and digital transformation of the country’s industrial units especially in the fields of steel, minerals, and metals.

Speaking in the signing ceremony, Khansari pointed to cooperation between the TCCIMA and MSC as a big step toward a technological transformation in the country’s industrial sectors, noting that it aims to help the country’s private sector companies to enter the world’s modern companies’ club.

Azimian for his part, noted that the future developments in the global market may no longer welcome the traditionally produced products, therefore manufacturers should pursue a digital transformation plan if they want to keep up with the world.

Iran has been developing and implementing several plans to support and empower knowledge-based companies as a step toward the modernization of the country’s industries in order to materialize the goal of a surge in production.

Located 65 kilometers southwest of Isfahan near the city of Mobarakeh, MSC is the largest steelmaker in the MENA (West Asia and Northern Africa) region, and one of the largest industrial complexes operating in Iran.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (R) and MSC Managing Director Hamidreza Azimian exchange signed MOU documents.