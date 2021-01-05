Atlas of historical Masuleh, its legal boundaries determined  

TEHRAN – A comprehensive atlas of the historical village of Masuleh and its legal boundaries have recently been determined and announced by the Iranian ministry of tourism and cultural heritage.

Legal boundaries and historical texture of Masuleh has been announced to Gilan Governor-General Arsalan Zare’ is a letter inked by Mohammad-Hassan Talebian, a deputy minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The scenic, mountainside village is famed for its Lego-shaped earthen houses built on another’s rooftop. It is estimated to date for a millennium, as the existence of numerous graveyards inner and outside of the village proves its old age.

Masuleh a popular tourist destination where local and foreign tourists swarm like ants across the village's rooftops and through its narrow passageways during summer.

AFM/