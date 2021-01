TEHRAN – Abbas Nazarian has been elected as head of Iran ski federation on Wednesday for a four-year term till 2025.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Nazarian secured 23 of 28 votes cast.

Nazarian replaced Seyed Abdi Eftekhari as head of ski federation.

Iran ski federation was founded in 1947 and has been headed by 13 presidents so far.