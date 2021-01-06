Jazmourian wetland hosting flocks of migratory birds

TEHRAN – Flocks of migratory birds, including flamingos, came to winter in Jazmourian wetland in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, despite parts of the wetland has been dried up.

Migratory birds are frequently monitored and counted round-the-clock by rangers, Hossein Qassemi-Manesh, the head of Delgan county’s department of environment said, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

Suitable climate, locating in the main route of bird migration, autumnal rains, and spotted vegetation in different areas are the main reasons for hosting migratory birds in Jazmourian wetland, he noted.

Diverse habitats in Sistan-Baluchestan include tropical beaches, mangrove forests, marine, mountain, and rocky habitats, deserts, and plains, which have provided favorable conditions for the presence of migratory birds, both aquatic and coastal, he explained.

Nestled between the provinces of Kerman and Sistan-Baluchestan, Jazmourian is one of the two major wetlands in southeast Iran, which is on the knife-edge of complete desiccation as a result of climate change, excessive dam construction, low precipitation, high-temperature rates, and the depletion of groundwater resources.

The area of the Hamoon and Jazmourian basin stretches to 69,600 square kilometers, with the western part of 35,600 square kilometers in Kerman province and the eastern part of 34,000 square kilometers in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

FB/MG