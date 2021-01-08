Will of legendary Iranian wrestler to go on display in Sports Museum

TEHRAN - Coinciding with the 53rd death anniversary of legendary Iranian wrestler Gholamreza Takhti, the will of the Olympic gold medalist will go on display at Iran Sports Museum.

The will, which was donated to the National Museum of Iran by Takhti’s family, has undergone some rehabilitation works by the cultural heritage experts over the past year, the director of the museum, Jebrael Nokandeh, announced on Wednesday.

The testament has been documented, restored, and strengthened in the laboratory of conservation and restoration of the National Museum of Iran, the official said.

The will, which is now considered as a cultural heritage and a valuable historical document was installed in a suitable frame and handed over to the Sports Museum, he added.

Takhti, whose manly virtue and social activities during the 1960s made him a national hero, won the gold medal in the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, defeating Boris Kulayev from the Soviet Union in the final match.

He also claimed two Olympics silver medals in 1952 Helsinki and 1960 Rome. Takhti won two World Championships gold medals in 1959 Tehran and 1961 Yokohama.

The freestyle wrestler also seized a gold medal in the 1958 Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan.

He is perhaps the most famous wrestler in Iranian history, best known for his chivalry and sportsmanship, and continues to symbolize the essence of sports to the Iranian people.

Takhti was found dead in a hotel room in Tehran in 1968 and the Persian dailies Kayhan and Ettelaat reported that he had committed suicide due to his unhappy domestic life. However, a large group of people also believed that he was killed by the SAVAK intelligence services due to his disloyalty to the Shah’s regime.



