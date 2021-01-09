Art Bureau produces teleplays on Commander Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau’s Center for Dramatic Arts in Tehran has produced several teleplays on Commander Qassem Soleimani to be broadcasted on IRIB channels.

“The project named ‘Hero of the Nation’ contains seven teleplays, five of which are written based on true stories from the life of Hajji Qassem Soleimani,” Kurosh Zarei, the director of the center, said in a press release on Saturday.

“This is a new project. The first five are written and directed by Morteza Shahkaram, and the other two are written by Meysam Habibi and Mohammad-Amin Minui, and will be directed by Habibi,” added Zarei who is also the television director of the teleplays.

“The team has tried to produce a new project with a different atmosphere. The memoirs of this great man are so interesting and attractive that they will be very appealing to the audience. The military and moral characteristics of the Commander are so extensive that they need more and more works,” he explained.

“Working on projects on Hajji Qassem Soleimani should not be restricted to only his martyrdom anniversary, because he is such a great man who has done great things and acts like our mythical hero. We have closely witnessed his bravery and we need to produce works in different arenas on the Commander to better transfer his characteristics to other people,” he added.

“The teleplays have been recorded in a Chroma key background, a type of visual-effects and post-production technique for compositing (layering) two images together,” Zarei said.

The Art Bureau has organized several programs in memory of the Commander after his martyrdom on January 3, 2020.

The bureau launched a campaign named “My Hero” to remember Qassem Soleimani, a few days before the first anniversary of his assassination.

The campaign takes its name from an album the bureau released featuring nine ballads composed by Alireza Qazveh, Reza Yazdani, Ali-Mohammad Moaddab, Mohammad-Hossein Nemati, Faezeh Zarafshan, Milad Habibi, Mohammadreza Shafiei and Omid Mahdinejad.

Interested applicants can choose, recite and record the ballads and submit them to the bureau, while they can also produce short music videos or even perform and record the ballads in open areas.

The main goal of the campaign is to promote the album “My Hero” and also help the singing style of ballads find its way among the citizens.

The bureau has also organized a contest named “Sarve Ravan Photo Competition”, as people’s love of Soleimani is the main theme.

Photos of the personal ceremonies, which were held at homes by his fans to commemorate the first martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani during the COVID-19 era, and the decorations of the cities and the villages during such ceremonies are eligible for the contest. The top works will be awarded in April 2021.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani.

