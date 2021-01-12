Tehran hosting intl. water, electricity exhibits

TEHRAN - The 20th International Electricity Exhibition (IEE) and the 16th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition of Iran kicked off on Tuesday at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds in a ceremony attended by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

As IRNA reported, Iraqi Trade Minister Alla Ahmed Al-Jubouri also attended the opening ceremony.

The mentioned exhibitions which were scheduled to be held during October 29-November 1, 2020 had been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Over 275 domestic and foreign companies are participating in the mentioned exhibitions, of which 200 exhibitors are present in the IEE expo and more than 75 companies are participating in the water and wastewater exhibition.

In the specialized exhibition of Iran's electricity industry, a wide range of commodities and services in the fields of lighting, wire and cable, panels, electrical equipment, automation and instrumentation systems, transmission lines, employers, consultants, and contractors are being showcased.

Also in the 16th specialized exhibition of water and wastewater industry, the exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services in the fields of polymer pipes and fittings, treatment, filtration and desalination, metal pipes and fittings and valves, measuring systems, and laboratory equipment, industrial equipment, and etc.

Iran’s International Water and Wastewater Exhibition, and the IEE exhibition, as the largest industrial and commercial events in Iran in their sectors, are held annually with the presence of a large number of capable domestic and foreign companies in the field of electricity, as well as water and wastewater industries.

The exhibitions are a great opportunity for companies active in these industries, to showcase their achievements and products to the experts and people involved in the mentioned fields, and to direct their future activities and innovations by considering the market demand trends and the direction of growth of this industry.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, almost all exhibitions scheduled for the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20, 2020) have been postponed.

Recently, however, since the pandemic condition has been once again controlled and its second wave is almost contained, the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control and the Health Ministry have approved the holding of some events and exhibitions in accordance with health and safety protocols.

