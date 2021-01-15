Jask oil terminal’s offshore development to begin soon

TEHRAN- The offshore development of Jask oil terminal will be started in a couple of days, the deputy managing director of National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for engineering and development affairs told IRNA on Friday.

Referring to the construction process of the Goreh-Jask pipeline and the Jask export terminal, Reza Dehqan said, “With the construction of seven kilometers of pipeline, we will install the first single point mooring (SPM), which will establish a land-sea connection.”

The official said that the project of constructing the Goreh-Jask oil transmission pipeline has a progress of more than 60 percent.

As the country’s second major oil terminal, Jask terminal is under construction by Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on 60 hectares of land and with nearly €260 million of investment.

Goreh-Jask oil transfer project is going to provide Iran with an alternative route for the country’s crude oil exports that are currently carried out through the Strait of Hormuz.

At the first phase, this project will have a capacity to transfer over 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day from Goreh to Jask oil terminal, the transfer capacity of the pipeline, however, can be increased up to 30 million barrels per day in the second phase of the project.

MA/MA