Tehran Subway offering free-of-charge COVID-19 tests

TEHRAN - Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company (TUSROC) is providing passengers with COVID-19 tests free of charge at one of its stations.

This program is in line with Tehran Subway’s social responsibilities aiming to improve public health, both physically and socially, IRIB quoted Mohsen Mohammadian, the TUSROC public relations director, as saying.

The program will run through January 19 at Shoosh station from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., he added.

COVID-19 restrictions

Due to the high prevalence of the disease, strict COVID-19 restrictions took effect on October 26, 2020.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki has said that the situation of coronavirus containment in the country is better than expected contrary to forecasts, and fortunately, new cases and deaths are declining.

The coronavirus control in the country, especially in the cities where restrictions were imposed, is improving, Namaki noted.

For the quarantine of patients who are financially struggling, over 40,000 beds in hotels, and guesthouses are needed, he stated.

When the plan started, 160 cities were in the ‘red zone’, but the figure has decreased to just six in the current situation, according to the National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control.

In a press briefing on Friday, Health Ministry spokesperson Sima-Sadat Lari confirmed 6,485 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of infections to 1,318,295. She added that 1,107,011 patients have so far recovered, but 4,415 remain in critical conditions of the disease.

During the past 24 hours, 83 patients lost their lives, bringing the total number of deaths to 56,621, she added.

So far, 8,422,554 COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been performed in the country, she concluded.

MG