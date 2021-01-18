Hirmand publishes two short stories by D. H. Lawrence in one book 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of D. H. Lawrence’s short stories “A Modern Lover” and “Tickets, Please” has been published in a single book by Hirmand Publications in Tehran.

The stories have been translated into Persian by Farid Qadami.

“A Modern Lover” is the sixth of the writer’s sixty-seven short stories. A young man returns home to his first love to declare his feelings for her but the moment is lost when the girl will not give in.

“Tickets, Please” is about John Thomas Raynor who is an inspector on the trams and Annie Stone is a conductress. He is good-looking and cocky, and he’s been out with all of the conductresses but Annie. She has a sharp tongue, and, she believes, knows his measure. Nonetheless, an exciting evening at a local fair leads to growing intimacy, and when Raynor proves uninterested in more than flirtation, Annie’s revenge is terrible.

D.H. Lawrence, in full David Herbert Lawrence, (1885- 1930 ) was an English author of novels, short stories, poems, plays, essays, travel books and letters. His novels “Sons and Lovers” (1913), “The Rainbow” (1915), and “Women in Love” (1920) made him one of the most influential English writers of the 20th century.

His collected works represent an extended reflection upon the dehumanizing effects of modernity and industrialization. In them, Lawrence confronts issues relating to emotional health and vitality, spontaneity, and human instinct. After a brief foray into formal poetics in his early years, his later poems embrace organic attempts to capture emotion through free verse.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of D. H. Lawrence’s short stories “A Modern Lover” and “Tickets, Please”.

