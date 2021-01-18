Owj to compete in Fajr festival with seven films 

TEHRAN – Seven productions from the Owj Arts and Media Organization, a major institution that produces revolutionary works in art and cinema, will be screened at the 39th Fajr Film Festival.

Animated adventure film “Dolphin Boy” by Mohammad Kheirandish and the spy movie “The Government Expediency” by Hossein Darabi will be competing in the official section of the event, which will take place in Tehran during February.

“Karo” by Ahmad Moradpur and “Mansur” by Siavash Sarmadi will also be screened in this section.

“Mansur”, which was earlier entitled “Owj 110”, is a highlight of the lineup. It is a biopic about the late commander-in-chief of the Iran Air Force, Mansur Sattari.

Sattari was one of the main Iranian commanders during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. He was killed in a plane crash near Isfahan in 1995.

At the time, Sattari and his colleagues were working on the project “Owj 110”, which Iran initiated to make its first jet strike fighter, Azarakhsh.

“Karo” is about a teenage wrestler from Kermanshah, who is selected for the national team to compete in an international tournament.

“Dastmal Sorkhha”, a documentary by Hanzaleh Tajeddini, has been selected to be screened in the documentary competition.

The documentary is about Asghar Vesali and Ali Teimuri, the commanders of Dastmal Sorkhha, an Iranian military group that joined Mostafa Chamran in the Kordestan region in the early 1980s to fight against the separatists.

“Committee” by Abdolhossein Badrlu will also be screened in the section. The documentary is about the Islamic Revolution Committees, a law enforcement force in Iran acting under the Ministry of the Interior in the early years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

“I Am American”, a short film by Omid Mirzai, is another Owj production at the Fajr festival.

It is about an American correspondent who is captured by the ISIS terrorists in Iraq. He is waiting for a rescue operation from the U.S. forces.

Photo: A combination photo show scenes of four films from the Owj Arts and Media Organization competing in the 39th Fajr Film Festival.

MMS/YAW

