Ex-Iran volleyball coach Mansouri dies

TEHRAN – Former Iran volleyball coach Hassan Mansouri died on Sunday.

Mansouri passed away at the age of 6, losing his battle with cancer.



He was laid to rest in his homeland Amol, northern Iran, on Monday.



Mansouri was assistant of South Korean coach Park Ki-won in Iran national volleyball team in 2002.

He also worked as head of Iran beach volleyball association.



Mansouri has worked in Iranian grassroots teams.



Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.