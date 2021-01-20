Iranian Film Festival Australia honors “Castle of Dreams” with four awards 

TEHRAN – Reza Mirkarimi’s drama “Castle of Dreams” won awards in four categories, including best film and best screenplay, at the 9th edition of the Iranian Film Festival Australia (IFFA).

The awards ceremony of the 9th edition of the festival, which was due to be held on October 20, 2020 in the garden of the Australian Embassy in Tehran, was postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions, and the ceremony was held on January 19, 2021.

Speaking at the ceremony, Australian Ambassador Lyndall Sachs called the festival an event that has helped to better familiarize the Australian audience with Iranian culture while featuring Iranian stories in movie theaters in the various cities of Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra.

She also expressed thanks to the jury who collaborated with the festival and picked the best.

Producer Gholamreza Musavi, editor Hayedeh Safiyari, actor Parsa Piruzfar, writer and journalist Mansur Zabetian, and actress Parinaz Izadyar were the members of the jury.

A lineup of 11 films including “Castle of Dreams”, “Repression” by Reza Guran, “Life Hanging” co-directed by Hossein Amiri Dumari and Pedram Puramiri, “Old Men Never Die” by Reza Jamali, “The Oath” by Mohsen Tanabandeh and “Tehran: City Of Love” by Ali Jaber-Ansari competed in the festival.

“Castle of Dreams” also brought Jila Shahi and Hamed Behdad the awards for best actress and best actor.

The film is about two young children whose mother has just died, and their father, Jalal, after long years of absence, returns to sort things out, but he does not want to take the children with him.

Mohsen Tanabandeh was selected as best director for his drama “The Oath”, which was picked as best audience film.

“The Oath” shows that, in Iran’s legal system, 50 oaths in court can reverse a judgment. Razieh, whose sister was killed by her husband, takes 50 people to the courthouse by chartered bus.

The award for best debut film was given to “Life Hanging” co-directed by Hossein Amiri Dumari and Pedram Puramiri.

“Life Hanging” shows how Asma’s previous suitor Yasser ruins her wedding ceremony. Her brother Jamal accidentally kills Yasser’s brother. Yasser’s odd suggestion in order to forgive Jamal, endangers Asma’s marriage.

The jury special award was handed to Reza Jamali for “Old Men Never Die”.

“Old Men Never Die” is about 100-year-old Aslan, the head of a death squad in his youth, who lives with his other single old fellows in a remote village. Since he came to the village 45 years ago, nobody has ever died there! Now, most of the population consists of old and disabled men. All being done with life, they believe the only way to bring death back to the village is to commit suicide!

Photo: Winners pose after being honored during the awards ceremony of the 9th Iranian Film Festival Australia at the Embassy of Australia in Tehran on January 19, 2021. (Photo by Azadeh Amirkhan)

