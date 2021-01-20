Iran’s NPC Athletes’ Council elected

TEHRAN - Nine Para athletes were elected as the members of Iran’s National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Athletes’ Council on Wednesday for a four-year term.

The Council will serve as a consulting body between the NPC and its athletes and should be the voice of all current, future and retired Para athletes. The Council’s mission is to ensure that the Para athletes can play the role at the decision-making processes both on and off the field of play.

The Council will also act in line with International Paralympic Committee (IPC)’s policy to ending unlawful discrimination for every single person. IPC pursues greater equality in areas such as race, gender and sexuality.

In order to be eligible to be a member of the Athletes’ Council, an individual had to be an active Paralympic athlete, or have competed in the Paralympic Games within the previous eight years.

1. Zahra Nemati (Para Archery)

2. Javad Hardani (Para Athletics)

3. Sajad Mohamaddian (Para Athletic)

4. Davoud Alipourian (Sitting Volleyball)

5. Sadegh Bigdeli (Sitting Volleyball),

6. Ahmadreza Shah-Hossein (Five-a-side Football),

7. Samira Eram (Para Shooting)

8. Gholamreza Rahimi (Para Archery)

9. Sadegh Kalhor (Para Ski)