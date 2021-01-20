Iranian photographers honored at Tajik Photo Art

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers have been honored at the 3rd Tajik Photo Art.

The contest was organized with the patronage of the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA) in the categories of open monochrome, open color, people, portrait, landscape and travel.

In the open color section, the FIAP Gold Medal went to Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh for his photo “Gear”, while the PSA Gold Medal was awarded to Hadi Dehqanpur for “Jamkaran” and Amin Mahdavi’s “Death behind the Door” won the FPC Trophy.

Abbas Mohammadi’s “The Glory of Decency” received an honorable mention.

In the people category, Babak Mehrafshar was honored with the FIAP Gold Medal for his “Colorful Women” and the FPC Trophy was awarded to Mohammad Esteki for his photo “Cry under Water”.

Hadi Dehqanpur for “Corona Bride” and Omid Shekari for “Rooster” won honorable mentions.

Almost all top prizes in the portrait section were scooped up by Iranian photographers. Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh’s “Tired Old Man” and Babak Mehrafshar’s “Kurdish Girl II” won the FIAP Ribbons.

“Bold” by Amin Mahdavi won the FIAP Gold Medal and “Face” by Saeid Arabzadeh received the FPC Trophy. Mohammad Esteki’s “Beautiful Eyes” received an honorable mention.

The FIAP Ribbon of the landscape category was awarded to Amir Qayyumi for “Badab Surat Mazandaran”. Maziar Amini Alashti’s “Starry Night” also won an honorable mention.

In the travel section, the FIAP Gold Medal went to Amir Qayyumi “Giving Birth” and Ramin Amani’s “Anchor” won an honorable mention.

In the open monochrome section, Iranian photographers failed to win any top prize, however, Babak Mehrafshar for “Magnificence of Desert VII” and Mehdi Zabolabbasi for “Missal 2” received honorable mentions.

Winning photos and a selection of the submissions will be put on view in an exhibition at the Roudaki Photo Club in Dushanbe on March 15. The photos will also be published on www.tajikphotoart.salon.photo.

Photo: “Jamkaran” by Hadi Dehqanpur won the PSA Gold Medal in the open color section of the 3rd Tajik Photo Art.

