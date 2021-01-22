Iranian parachutist Bozorgi dies in accident

TEHRAN – Parachutist Mohammad Bozorgi was killed in an accident in Tehran, capital of Iran, on Friday.

Bozorgi died after his parachute failed to open during a jump in Ekbatan Town, west of Tehran, when he wanted to commemorate the Iranian firefighters who died in Plasco building in January 2017.

The 36-year-old parachutist fell 58 meters to the ground and died on impact.

The 17-stroey Plasco Building, a shopping center in Tehran, caught fire and smashed to the ground after hours of effort to put out the fire. Sadly some 16 firefighters got trapped under the building and it took almost nine days to clear through debris to find the bodies.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to his family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.