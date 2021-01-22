Tehran Intl. Short Film Festival announces intl. jury 

TEHRAN – Members of the jury for the international competition the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) were announced on Friday.

Filmmaker Behnam Behzadi from Iran, documentarian Lia Beltrami from Italy and Busan International Program Manager Kyeong-yeon Kim are the members of the jury.

Behzadi is a director, screenwriter and editor. He is a graduate of filmmaking from the University of IRIB.

He is the director of numerous movies, including “We Only Live Twice”, “The Second Heart”, “The Rules of Accidents” and “Inversion”, which have been screened in several international events across the world.

Beltrami is the director of 40 documentaries in Europe, Africa and West Asia, including “A Piece of Bread”, “Refresh Your Heart” and “The Wonderful Tapestry of Life”, some of which have been honored at international festivals.

A lineup of 63 short films from 19 countries are competing in the international section of the festival.

The films are coming from France, India, the U.S., Spain, Germany, Ghana, China, Czech, Poland, Italy, Turkey, Australia, Bulgaria, Denmark, Russia, South Africa, Belgium, Kazakhstan and Iran.

All the nine movie theaters at the Iran Mall, a new major trade center in Tehran, have been dedicated to the festival, which will be running for five days with a limited number of visitors.

The short films will also stream online for filmgoers during the event, and winners will be announced on January 25.

Mohammad-Mehdi Asgarpur, Mohammadreza Delpak, Nasser Safarian, Esmaeil Monsef, Bahram Tavakkoli, Ruhollah Hejazi, Roqiyeh Tavakkoli, Ashkan Rahgozar and Hamidreza Lotfian are the jury members for the national competition.

Photo: This combination photo shows the jury members of the international competition section of the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival.

