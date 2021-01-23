TEDPIX gains 38,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 38,092 points on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.222 million points at the end of the Saturday trades. TEDPIX had dropped 3.8 percent in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index stood at 1.183 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Iran Khodro Group, Zar Macaron Industrial Group, Parsian Leasing Company, Saipa Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had also fallen 6.5 percent in the calendar week ended on January 15.

MA/MA