Iran boxing team to hold joint training camp practice with Syria
January 23, 2021 - 16:59
TEHRAN – Iran national boxing team will hold a joint training camp practice with Syria.
The Syrian team entered Tehran Saturday morning to hold a two-week training camp practice with Iran.
The two teams will also meet a friendly match in eight weights in the camp.
It will be Iran’s first joint training camp after the coronavirus epidemic began.
Syria boxing team are among the strongest Asian teams.
