Cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh publishes new book “Cats and Birds”

TEHRAN – “Cats and Birds”, a book containing a collection of paintings and drawings by celebrated Iranian cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh has recently been published by Karnameh Publications in Tehran.

“The collection mostly includes paintings, drawings, and graphic designs, and they are not cartoons,” Derambakhsh said in a press release published on Monday.

“I have been working on the collection for several years, some of which were displayed in several exhibits and many were sold. They are the other side of my works and show my interest in animals,” he added.

“I have five or six more books with different topics that are waiting to be published but are still in the publishing houses because of the coronavirus and the high price of the sheets,” he added.

He said that Karnameh Publications is scheduled to publish a complete collection of his works, adding, “I have selected 10 works from each of the fields of miniature, drawing, cartoon, conceptual art and lithography that will be published in one collection.”

He noted that books will remain as the spiritual heritage of an artist helping works to be collected and preserved for the next generations and art lovers.

Known for his talent to find obscure themes for his creations, Derambakhsh, has worked as a cartoonist, a graphic designer, and an illustrator for over 50 years.

Derambakhsh has won many awards at international competitions including the grand prize of the Istanbul competition in 1990, the grand prize at Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun competition in 1998, and the grand prize of a Polish anti-war caricature contest in 2002.

The 77-year-old cartoonist has showcased his works in many exhibitions around the world.

In March 2020, Derambakhsh shared a collection of his cartoons on coronavirus with his fans on Instagram.

As the cartoonist had said before his cartoons reflect the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The new images also bore a small note giving warnings or recommendations to people to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Photo: Front cover of the book “Cats and Birds” by celebrated Iranian cartoonist Kambiz Derambakhsh.

RM/YAW