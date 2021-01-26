Caroline Criado Perez’s “Invisible Women” visible for Persian readers 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men” by Caroline Criado Perez has been published by Borj Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Narges Hassanli.

Data is fundamental to the modern world. From economic development, to healthcare, to education and public policy, we rely on numbers to allocate resources and make crucial decisions. But because so much data fails to take into account gender, because it treats men as the default and women as atypical, bias and discrimination are baked into the systems. And women pay tremendous costs for this bias, in time, money, and often with their lives.

Celebrated feminist advocate Criado Perez investigates the shocking root cause of gender inequality, and researches in “Invisible Women”, diving into women’s lives at home, the workplace, the public square, the doctor’s office and more. Built on hundreds of studies in the U.S., the UK and around the world, and written with energy, wit and sparkling intelligence, this is a groundbreaking, unforgettable exposé that will change the way you look at the world.

Criado Perez, who is also a broadcaster and a feminist activist, was named Liberty Human Rights Campaigner of the Year and OBE by the Queen. She has a degree in English language and literature from the University of Oxford, and she studied behavioral and feminist economics at the London School of Economics. She lives in London.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Caroline Criado Perez’s “Invisible Women: Data Bias in a World Designed for Men”.

