Mehdi Heydari elected president of Lifesaving & Diving Federation

TEHRAN – Mehdi Heydari was elected as head of Iran Lifesaving & Diving Federation on Tuesday for a four-year term till 2025.

In the elections held at the Iran’s Academy Olympic, Heydari secured 27 of 42 votes cast.

Farhang Shadnia finished in second place with 12 votes and Mohammad Babaei earned three votes.

Heydari replaced Ilkhan Nouri as head of the federation.

Iran Lifesaving & Diving Federation was founded in 1974.