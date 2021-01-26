Electronics come to protect Dena biosphere reserve

TEHRAN – Dena biosphere reserve, located in the Central Zagros Mountains of Iran, will be equipped with technological advances for more protection, the director of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad department of environment has said.

Violators are instantly identified and tracked using sensors and cameras, IRNA quoted Seyed-Asadollah Hashemi as saying on Tuesday.

The protected area of Dena is rich in biodiversity with valuable animal species, which has been protected through the efforts of rangers and the good cooperation of the judiciary, he further highlighted.

He went on to say that another issue that must be addressed in the region is waste management areas, which needs awareness-raising of the locals, adding that the environment belongs to everyone and each of us should feel responsible for it.

Emphasizing the importance of public training in the field of environmental protection and development, he called for continuous monitoring of hazardous waste produced by industries and business units.

Earlier on January 12, Kioumars Kalantari, head of the natural environment and biodiversity of the Department of Environment announced that Two biosphere reserves, namely Golestan and Dena, will receive special funds in the national budget bill for the next calendar year (starting on March 20) for the special protection.

Dena Biosphere Reserve, with a general slope of more than 60 percent, contains a globally significant ecosystem, species, and genetic biodiversity. It is also home to a vast range of plant species and several endangered and endemic mammal species. Oak species dominate the highlands, while pistachio and almond are common at lower elevations. Also, hackberry, walnut, and pear trees are scattered throughout this eco-region.

A variety of animal life, such as brown bears, eagles, wolves, various wild cats including caracals, lynxes, and leopards, wild goat have long made their homes in the region. On the other hand, many large rivers, including the Karun, Dez, and Karkheh originate from the area, flowing into the Persian Gulf and the Oman Sea. Scenic waterfalls, pools, and lakes add beauty to the mountainous landscape.

