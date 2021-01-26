Iranian artists set up video mapping to observe Silk Road calligraphy exhibit

TEHRAN – Iranian artists projected examples of Persian calligraphy on Tehran’s Azadi Tower on Monday night to celebrate the First Raqs-e Qalam International Exhibition of the Silk Road Calligraphy now underway in the capital.

An exhibition of calligraphy works selected from the exhibition opened at the Iranian Academy of Arts in Tehran last Friday.

Calligraphy works by 203 artists from 30 countries have been showcased in a virtual exhibition, which officially opened on January 20 in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO is the main organizer of the exhibition.

