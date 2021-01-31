Isfahan province to boost tourism infrastructure

TEHRAN - A total of 22 tourism-related projects are scheduled to be inaugurated soon across the central province of Isfahan on the occasion of Ten-Day Dawn (Jan. 31- Feb. 10, marking the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution).

The projects include eco-lodge units, hotels, tourist camps, tourist complexes, as well as some historical mansions, which are repurposed to traditional residents, the provincial tourism chief has said.

They have been developed in various cities including Shahreza, Ardestan, Khansar, Kashan, Golpayegan, Mobarakeh, and Natanz, Fereydoun Allahyari announced on Sunday.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus and the damages it has caused to the tourism industry, the volume of investment in this sector across the province has grown significantly, the official explained.

A budget of one trillion rials (about $23.8 million at the official exchange rate of 42,000 rials per dollar) has been allocated to the projects, which are being carried out in collaboration with the private sector, he said.

He also noted that the projects will also add 633 beds to the hospitality sector of the province, while they will generate 329 job opportunities as well.

Soaked in a rich history and culture, Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran. Now, it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. The ancient city is filled with many architectural wonders such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The city has long been nicknamed as Nesf-e-Jahan which is translated into “half the world”; meaning seeing it is relevant to see the whole world. In its heyday, it was also one of the largest cities in the region with a population of nearly one million.

Isfahan is renowned not only for the abundance of great historical bridges but also for its ‘life-giving river’, the Zayandeh-Rood, which has long bestowed the city an original beauty and fertility. The cool blue tiles of Isfahan’s Islamic buildings, and the city’s majestic bridges, contrast perfectly with the encircling hot, dry Iranian countryside.

The huge Imam Square, best known as Naghsh-e Jahan Sq. (literary meaning “Image of the World”), is one of the largest in the world (500m by 160m), and a majestic example of town planning. Built in the early 17th century, the UNESCO-registered square is punctuated with the most interesting sights in Isfahan.

Modern Isfahan is now home to some heavy industry, including steel factories and a nuclear facility on its outskirts, however, its inner core wants to be preserved as a priceless gem.

