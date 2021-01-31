Art Bureau celebrates Islamic Revolution anniversary with “Days of Victory”

TEHRAN – The Art Bureau is celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution by organizing an exhibition of paintings opened on Sunday at its Mostafa Aali Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Days of Victory” features works by Saeid Khatami, Mohammad-Sadeq Azadnia, Mohammad-Hossein Vahed, Mojtaba Alam Kafshchi and Mehdi Enferadi from the Khorasan Razavi branch of the Art Bureau.

Speaking from the side section of the exhibit, cartoonist Masud Shojaei-Tabatabai, the director of the Visual Arts Office of the bureau, said that the office mainly tries to focus on artists who are active in other cities and that this exhibit has been organized by the Khorasan Razavi branch of the Art Bureau in Mashhad and Tehran.

“What is of high interest in these paintings is that the artists have beautifully painted the events of the last days before the victory of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

Majid Asgari, the director of the Khorasan Razavi branch of the bureau, also attending the ceremony said that the artworks have been painted by the artists based on the photos and the oral memories compiled by the bureau.

He hoped that they can display their paintings in other cultural centers.

Photo: An art enthusiast visits the exhibition “Days of Victory” at the Mostafa Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau on January 31, 2021. (Mehr/Mohammadreza Abbasi)

