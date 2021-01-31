Iranian football club change the field dimensions to prevent the opponents’ somersault throw

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Foolad extended the width of their field to prevent somersault throw of the Paykan player.

The Iran Professional League side have been also accused of turning the touchline slippery to prevent Nader Mohammadi to throw the long ball.

The Match Commissioner didn’t let the match start until the stadium workers redrew the lines.

Mohammadi scored with a somersault throw in match against Gol Gohar Sirjan in early December. Paykan use the long throw-ins as a tactic in their matches against the opponents.

Foolad general manager Saeid Azari apologized for the incident and said that he didn’t know anything about that and it was shameful.

Paykan have filed a complaint against Foolad to the Ethics Committee of Iran Football Federation.

Foolad were held to a goalless draw by Paykan in Matchday 13 of Iran league.

Foolad, headed by former Osasuna midfielder Javad Nekounam, will play Al Ain of the UAE in the 2021 AFC Champions League play-off round.