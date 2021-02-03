Over 200 companies to participate in Iran Plast expo

TEHRAN – More than 200 domestic companies as well as 250 foreign company representatives and businessmen are going to participate in the 14th International Exhibition of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment (IRAN PLAST) of Iran which is going to be held at Tehran Permanent International Fairground during February 7-10, Shana reported.

According to the Exhibition Organizer Ayoub Banavi, in this year’s exhibition, four commodity groups including raw materials, machinery and equipment, and final products, semi-finished products as well as services are presented.

“The distinguishing feature of this year’s exhibition is the strong presence of knowledge-based companies as well as the holding of an online exhibition which will kick off concurrently with the physical exhibition on February 7 and will continue for two weeks,” the official explained.

Stating that invitations and information regarding the virtual exhibition have been sent to more than 22,000 foreign visitors all around the world, he said: “Although in the past editions of the exhibition there was a virtual exhibition section on the IranPlast website, this year the platform is upgraded and fully complies with the standards of a modern online exhibition.”

Making calls, sending messages, voice and video conversations, as well as the possibility of holding online sessions with several people are among the features of this online platform, according to Banavi.

Holding meetings and conferences to introduce products and services and to present the latest technologies and achievements of domestic companies is said to be the main goal of this online exhibition.

IRAN PLAST is a platform to make connections between the petrochemical industry and enterprises, while flourishing downstream industries, according to the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Managing Director Behzad Mohammadi.

Due to the special conditions caused by the pandemic, in almost all exhibitions held this year only managers, businessmen, scholars, and experts have been allowed to participate and visit.

