Iranian movies line up for Waco Family and Faith Film Festival 

TEHRAN – A lineup of Iranian movies will be competing in the Waco Family and Faith International Film Festival, which opens tomorrow at the Hippodrome Theatre in Waco, Texas, the organizers have announced.

“Douch” and “Knockout”, both produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, will be competing in the official section of the festival.

Directed by Amir Mashhadiabbas, “Douch” is about Gholamreza, a boy who does not have a bicycle to compete with his opponent. With his father facing many financial problems, Gholamreza is trying to find a way to pay his father’s debts. His efforts to gain the prize for making an illiterate person literate bring about certain events. He comes to know the only illiterate is an old woman in the village, and this fact causes a change in his goal and motivation to win the bicycle competition.

“Knockout” by Gholam Reza Ramezani tells the story of Bijan who is surprised how Mohammad and Amir become friends in only one day. Bijan, who is a bullying boy at school, is supposed to compete with Amir as a representative from his Taekwondo club. Mohammad becomes aware that Amir had a very serious disease, and if he is defeated by Bijan he will pass away. So he goes to Bijan and asks him to lose against Amir.

“Lottery” by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian tells the story of Amir-Ali and Nushin, who plan to get married against their families’ will. They both also dream of winning the U.S. green card lottery.

The Iranian shorts “The Earth Is Small for Fish” by Ramtin Serajpur and “The Snail” by Sina Mohammadian will also be competing in the festival, which will run until February 6.

“The Earth Is Small for Fish” is about Mina and Daniel who get to know each other during an accident, which leads them to fall in love with each other.

“The Snail” revolves around two strangers who run into each other in a metro station, an obese man who is looking for a job and a girl who is deaf and has a strange story in her life. This simple encounter in the subway changes the lives of both of them.

Iranian director Fatemeh Hassani’s animated movie “White Graves” will also be screened at the event.

It tells the story of unmarked white gravestones, which draw a little boy’s attention. The little boy tries to find out the mystery behind those gravestones with the help of his father.

Photo: “Douch” by Amir Mashhadiabbas.

MMS/YAW

