Symphonic poem “The Bright Path” released 

TEHRAN – “The Bright Path”, a symphonic poem produced by the Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality to promote “Second Phase of the Revolution, was released on Sunday.

The Second Phase of the Revolution statement, also known as the Second Step of the Revolution statement, was issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the country, particularly to the youth on the fortieth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in February 2019.

Hossein Parsafar is the composer of the symphonic poem with lyrics by Milad Erfanpur, and Bahram Payiz is the singer of one of the pieces.



Speaking in a press conference on Sunday, a deputy director of the organization, Alireza Zandvakili, said that the statement released by the Leader actually portrays a bright and clear path for the future of the Islamic Revolution and outlines the strategy that the country should pursue 40 years after the victory of the revolution.

Composer Parsafar also present at the conference said that the symphonic poem was composed in seven movements, with nine musicians accompanied by a chorus.

Amir-Hossein Samiei, who is the director of the Music and Song Department of the organization, also said that “The Bright Path” is the second part of a trilogy by the organization with the central theme of the Second Phase of the Revolution.

“A team of young musicians from the third generation of the revolution has collaborated in the project,” he said, and added that the symphonic poem is now available for interested applicants on all authorized websites.

He also noted that the third part of the trilogy will be dedicated to the health care and medical staff in confronting coronavirus and those who lost their lives during the pandemic.

The organization released “The Soldier” in commemoration of the first martyrdom anniversary of Commander Qassem Soleimani in December 2020. Arman Mehraban composed the piece with lyrics by Ali-Mohammad Moaddab.

Photo: Cultural officials unveil CDs of the symphonic poem “The Bright Path”.

