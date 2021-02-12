Iran calls on U.S. to comply with JCPOA, ditch Trump policies

TEHRAN – Top Iranian officials have called on the new U.S. administration to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and get rid of the Trump administration’s policies toward Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the Biden administration keeps calling on Iran to comply with the nuclear deal – officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - while they still pursue the policies that former U.S. President Donald Trump adopted against Iran.

“Biden administration officials keep talking about Iran’s compliance with JCPOA. In what capacity? U.S. ceased participation in May 2018, violated JCPOA & punished those complying with UN resolution. As of today, U.S. remains in EXACTLY same position. Before spouting off, COMPLY,” the chief Iranian diplomat said in a tweet on Thursday night.

Rouhani says ‘no goodwill’ on U.S. part so far

Similarly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged the new U.S. administration to take a new path in dealing with Iran and move to make up for the crimes committed by Trump against the Iranian nation, saying the world has no doubt that the pressure policy against Iran has failed, according to Press TV.

“We have not seen [any signs of] new deeds and goodwill on the part of the new [U.S.] administration yet. Its rhetoric may have changed, but the action is what matters; therefore, we should see what it will do in practice to make up for [Trump’s] crimes,” Rouhani said in an address to the inauguration ceremony of several Health Ministry projects on Thursday.

Referring to Donald Trump, the Iranian president pointed out that a “big terrorist has been sacked and disgraced at a national and international level.”

He underlined the tough financial issues facing the Iranian nation amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, saying “a criminal in the White House” blocked the country’s access to its assets and caused problems for its banking transactions.

With Trump gone, the White House should now think of how to compensate for his criminal deeds, noted the president, calling on the new U.S. administration “to completely reverse that course, which has turned out to be wrong and bound for defeat.”

However, despite all the sufferings the Iranian nation has gone through, there are no doubts that Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign and his “economic war” have faced defeat, Rouhani continued.

“Dustbin of history”

Earlier on Tuesday, Zarif said the Trump administration waged an economic war on Iran but this war failed and those who waged it were thrown into the dustbin of history.

“Today, we are seeing that Iranian people stood up to Trump’s economic terrorism and economic war, and are now standing with pride in front of history and the world,” Zarif said in a speech delivered at a Tuesday ceremony where foreign ambassadors to Tehran met President Hassan Rouhani on the eve of the anniversary of the triumph of the 1979 Islamic Revolution of Iran.

“Those who launched wars against this nation, waged a war against their own nation, too, at the end of the day before they were thrown into the dustbin of history,” said the foreign minister, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Zarif pointed out, “This may be the best lesson for the generations to come. People who stood up to war and pressure, emerged victorious against an armed-to-the-teeth regime without any foreign support or any other assistance, and resisted economic terrorism, should be addressed only with dignity and respect.”

“This is a lesson for the new U.S. administration and all countries so that they know how they should treat these great people,” he said.

Zarif said Iranians suffered but never gave in to threats and pressure.

“Iranian people respond to respect with respect, and they will also respond to threats and pressure accordingly,” he noted.

“Anyone who has threatened Iranian people has been thrown into the dustbin of history, and these people still stand,” the top diplomat said.

SM/PA