Millennia-old relics donated to Kerman cultural heritage department

TEHRAN – Two Iranian individuals have recently donated 14 relics, which are estimated to date from the third millennium BC, to a cultural heritage department in the southeastern Kerman province.

“The objects, which date back to the third millennium BC, include objects in the shape of vase and cup, stone cylindrical vessel, axe and bronze rod, blade and ring,” CHTN quoted a senior police official as saying on Thursday.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

AFM/