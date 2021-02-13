Blast hits Iranian-Afghanistan border as dozens of gas tanker trucks reportedly catch fire

A gas tanker truck has exploded on the Iranian-Afghanistan border at a customs post in Herat Province .

Tolo News earlier cited witnesses as saying that a massive fire erupted at the customs post which affected dozens of trucks.

Social media users have since shared videos allegedly depicting the conflagration.

No casualties have been reported as yet, but the fire caused significant financial damage, according to authorities.

According to the Herat Province governor, the authorities had to request assistance from Iran due to a lack of firefighting equipment.

