Persepolis edge Paykan in Iran Professional League

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team earned their fourth victory in a row in Iran Professional League, defeating Paykan 1-0 here on Sunday.

Ahmad Nourollahi scored the winner in the 54th minute.

Persepolis moved up to second place with the win, one point behind leaders Sepahan with one game in hand.

Persepolis could go top of the table on Friday with just a draw against Gol Gohar in Sirjan.

Earlier in the day, Tractor came from behind to beat Saipa 2-1 in Tehran’s Pas Stadium.

Mehrdad Heydari scored for Saipa in the 8th minute but Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh leveled the score in the first-half’s injury time. Hamid Bouhamdan made it 2-1 for Tractor with a powerful strike before the break.

Mes Rafsanjan also beat crisis-hit Zob Ahan in their home match.

Faraz Emamali opened the scoring for Mes in the 34th minute but Vahid Mohammadzadeh canceled out his goal from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

Two late goals from Ghaem Eslamikhah and Alireza Naghizadeh sealed a home win for Mes.