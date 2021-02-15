The art of making giveh, a traditional Iranian footwear

TEHRAN –Giveh-bafi, the art of making giveh, traditional footwear being produced in the Iranian plateau for millennia, is one of the most significant handicrafts of Kermanshah and it makes up a major share of products of the western province.

Giveh is an espadrille like footwear that is very light and durable. It was more common in the past and was worn by farmers and villagers. This clothing has very unique features. For example, it is highly suitable for arid and mountainous climates, it is very light which decreases the sweating of the feet. It does not have a left foot or right foot, both of them are the same. These features have given the footwear international popularity and made it a unique product.

Making giveh is one of the oldest crafts of Kermanshah. Remains of giveh and tools for making them that have been discovered in the area of Pir Shalimar in Uraman are the evidence that it has more than a hundred years of history.

The upper part of Giveh is usually made from cotton yarn, while the sole is made of textile, leather, or plastic. Making the upper is completely done by women in their homes. They sew the upper using a kind of needle that is called “Javaldooz”. But it is men that make the soles because it needs more strength. This part is usually done in workshops.

In Kermanshah, there are four types of giveh; flat ajideh giveh; flat leather giveh; flat plastic giveh; and giveh with silk upper. The flat ajideh giveh is more expensive and has high quality.

In the past, giveh did not have specific sizes, but they were made in 3 general sizes of small, medium, and large. They are most commonly white. However, sometimes the craftsman makes them in colors like blue, red, or black based on his own taste or at the request of the buyer.

These givehs are used as slippers. Four of the most important centers of giveh in Kermanshah are the city of Kermanshah, Paveh, and two villages of Hajij and Navadeh.

